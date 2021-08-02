Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants To Star In An R-Rated Comic Book Movie

Dave Bautista may be gearing up for his retirement as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s planning on stepping away from the world of comic book adaptations altogether.

Despite admitting that part of his decision is motivated by how difficult it is to get into the physical shape required to bring the largely shirtless Drax to life now that he’s in his 50s, you can guarantee the former professional wrestler would hit the weight room with a vengeance were he offered the chance to play Bane, after revealing he’d attempt to get back up to his WWE weight of 320 pounds to do justice to the iconic Batman villain.

With that in mind, we’re now hearing from our sources — the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker was getting a brand new look in Zack Snyder’s Justice League long before it was confirmed — that Bautista reportedly has his eyes on an R-rated comic book project, although there’s no word yet on what it might be.

The actor has voiced his desire to throw on Bane’s mask on multiple occasions, so that’s clearly his dream role, but he’s game for Lobo as well, the latter of which has remained mired in development hell for a decade and change. Of course, it could be something completely unrelated to the world of spandex and superheroes when you consider that atmospheric Tom Hanks drama Road to Perdition, Park Chan-Wook’s classic revenge thriller Oldboy and David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence were all R-rated comic book adaptations, so the possibilities are as exciting as they are endless.