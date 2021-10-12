David Arquette Teases How New Scream Honors Its Legacy But Also Evolves It

It’s a good day to be a fan of the Scream franchise. In fact, it was an excellent weekend to dive into all things slasher horror within the realm of Woodsboro. From 25th anniversary screenings of the original Scream to a first look at the upcoming installment and the trailer debut today, we’re living and breathing all things Ghostface.

The trailer debut gave fans their first authentic look at the new faces of Woodsboro and hinted at how they’ll have storylines that intertwine with those who have encountered the slasher-rage of Ghostface before.

Scream is also the first film in the franchise with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and the first without Wes Craven. Craven’s untimely passing in 2015 left a mark on many in the entertainment industry, and of course, within the Scream franchise.

David Arquette recently spoke about Craven’s legacy, the Scream legacy, and how the new film pushes things forward for existing fans. On Craven, and the reality of his absense, Arquette said there were mixed emotions.

“Oh, it was definitely mixed emotions. Knowing Wes wasn’t going to be directing and wasn’t here were the first feelings about it. I had seen Neve Campbell at a horror convention not too long ago, and it was great to see her. Then, talking to Courteney Cox all the time because we have a kid together. There’s just a friendship that has lasted years. I always loved playing Dewey. It’s a fun role for me to play, and he’s very close to my heart. I was excited when I heard there were rumblings of doing a new one and especially excited to know that Wes’ family and Kevin Williamson were a part of it, that they approved of it. I love Ready or Not. Tyler and Matt have been inspired and loved the original films, and loved Wes’ work, and were these tremendous directors that set me at ease.”

On moving the story forward, Arquette says that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett did a great job through the entire experience; it’s the same world, but it’s expanding.

“They’re definitely staying true to the style and the feel. When I’m in character, it just feels like I’m Dewey. You look around at the different characters; we’re in the same world for sure. But there have been so many more horror films through that whole evolution, and horror films are evolving. Fans’ understandings of film and their talk of prequels, and all these understandings of origin stories and legacy. Just the evolution of film in general. The evolution of storytelling. I personally believe fans are a lot smarter about film nowadays and storytelling. Even behind the scenes, they’ll understand things about these movie series that I don’t even know about. I think it honors true fans of these films and fans of films in general.”

Arquette also spoke to horror fans and how their minds understand so much that the cast and crew may not even be aware of, and how that understanding helps the horror genre get smarter. He also discussed making the latest film with the new cast, many with their love of horror heavily influenced by Scream.

“But it’s really exciting too, seeing this new cast. They remind me a lot of the first group, and they’re the age I was when I did the first one. Just knowing that they have such a love for these horror films and that Scream had made an impression on them. To be doing scenes with them, and they’re like, ‘I’m doing a scene with Dewey.’ It’s been a great experience.”

So what can Arquette say about Scream, and Dewey, without giving away any spoilers?

“He’s Dewey. I don’t know. Again, I don’t want to do any spoilers. But they definitely honor the past, and really wanted to do something that would honor Wes’ legacy, and what he and Kevin Williamson had created originally.”

All in all, that’s what fans of the franchise were most hoping to find in the new film. A legacy that was honored, fresh faces who loved the movie and its impact on pop culture, and an experience that will make us all scream.

You can catch Scream in theaters on January 14th, 2022.