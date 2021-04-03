Home / movies

DC Fans Are Asking Dwayne Johnson To Help Restore The SnyderVerse

The constant rumbling regarding the future of the SnyderVerse has taken on an interesting new wrinkle over the last few days after Dwayne Johnson‘s name has gotten involved. There’s been a myriad of reports making the rounds that say the Black Adam star is a huge supporter of Zack Snyder’s DCEU movies, to the extent that he could find himself lobbying either Warner Bros. or AT&T to try and restore the director’s mythology.

Of course, despite his all-encompassing social media presence, Johnson has yet to publicly comment on the matter so there’s no real way to gauge how accurate the information is, but all SnyderVerse supporters need is a straw to clutch. The way things are looking, it appears to be Warner Bros. who are putting their foot down and naming Justice League as the end of the line for the timeline originated in Man of Steel, but as we’ve seen over the last two weeks, the fans aren’t going to settle for that.

The tales of Johnson planning to get himself involved in the decision making have inevitably spread across the internet like wildfire, with proponents of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign now lobbying him directly to aid in the cause, as you can see from the reactions below.

Whether or not Dwayne Johnson has already had any discussions on the matter remains up for debate, but what we know for sure if that he’s an active presence on Twitter, so he’ll be fully aware of people asking him to help out the SnyderVerse in any way he can. In any case, Black Adam starts shooting in a couple of weeks, and the world’s biggest movie star should have plenty of DCEU updates coming for us as the project moves through production.

