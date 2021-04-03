DC Fans Are Asking Dwayne Johnson To Help Restore The SnyderVerse

The constant rumbling regarding the future of the SnyderVerse has taken on an interesting new wrinkle over the last few days after Dwayne Johnson‘s name has gotten involved. There’s been a myriad of reports making the rounds that say the Black Adam star is a huge supporter of Zack Snyder’s DCEU movies, to the extent that he could find himself lobbying either Warner Bros. or AT&T to try and restore the director’s mythology.

Of course, despite his all-encompassing social media presence, Johnson has yet to publicly comment on the matter so there’s no real way to gauge how accurate the information is, but all SnyderVerse supporters need is a straw to clutch. The way things are looking, it appears to be Warner Bros. who are putting their foot down and naming Justice League as the end of the line for the timeline originated in Man of Steel, but as we’ve seen over the last two weeks, the fans aren’t going to settle for that.

The tales of Johnson planning to get himself involved in the decision making have inevitably spread across the internet like wildfire, with proponents of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign now lobbying him directly to aid in the cause, as you can see from the reactions below.

@TheRock Can you restore the Snyderverse good sir? #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Arun Mathew (@MathewbArun) April 2, 2021

Please @TheRock I Know You Won’t See This But I Am Begging You And I Speak For All The Fans, PLEASE GET WB TO RESTORE THE SNYDERVERSE! We all want it back! Please Join Us In The Fight To #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/CrxPRkGaAP — Nema (@SuperNema108) April 2, 2021

Hey yo Rock restore the Snyderverse✊ — Steve Anderson (@SteveAn10201251) April 1, 2021

THE ROCK is fighting 2 restore the snyderverse he knows whats real🤩🤩🤩@TheRock #restorethesynderverse — Jimmy Folino Reverse – Black Lives Matter (@mysticmacsenior) March 30, 2021

Sir,please consider my request. We need your support to restore the snyder verse. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Ranjit nagaraj (@Ranjitfriends21) March 30, 2021

@TheRock Hey Dwayne I met you at the Pond in Anaheim back in 98 backstage and have a photo of you wearing a Stone cold University shirt. Very rare photo indeed. Keep fighting for WB to restore the Snyderverse. — Mindlink (@thebodymekanic) March 30, 2021

Whether or not Dwayne Johnson has already had any discussions on the matter remains up for debate, but what we know for sure if that he’s an active presence on Twitter, so he’ll be fully aware of people asking him to help out the SnyderVerse in any way he can. In any case, Black Adam starts shooting in a couple of weeks, and the world’s biggest movie star should have plenty of DCEU updates coming for us as the project moves through production.