DC fans see right through WB announcing ‘Joker 2’ release date in the midst of ‘Batgirl’ backlash

After Warner Bros. and DC Films dropped a barrage of bad news on fans by canceling Batgirl when the movie was in the final stages of post-production, and thus creating plenty of concern for any number of in-development projects including Blue Beetle, Black Canary, and the forgotten Green Lantern series, the studio threw its beleaguered supporters a bone when Joker: Folie à Deux was awarded a release date.

The sequel to the highest-grossing R-rated release in the history of cinema will be coming to theaters in October of 2024, a date that will be looking to recapture the lightning in a bottle that greeted Todd Phillips’ opening installment, which would go on to rocket past a billion dollars at the box office and become an awards season juggernaut.

Further details on those whisperings of Joker 2 being a musical, or the potential involvement of Lady Gaga as an all-singing and all-dancing Harley Quinn have yet to materialize in an official capacity, but it didn’t take long for social media users to figure out precisely why WB had chosen yesterday to unveil the day we can expect Folie à Deux a debut.

They literally aren’t hiding it.



Batgirl deserved to be released and celebrated just as much as Joker 2 did.



Piss off @wbpictures https://t.co/Ob1BMZeejw — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) August 3, 2022

Warner Bros really announced the Joker 2 release date to get people to stop hating them pic.twitter.com/9moipcTHCB — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) August 3, 2022

Warner Bros/Discovery should be taking note that the Batgirl news is very much overshadowing Joker 2 getting a release date. — Cole Hrusovsky (@ColeHrusovsky) August 3, 2022

Warner Bros really thinks showing the release date for Joker 2 is putting a tiny plaster on a big cut. https://t.co/BSFfjZv4Zc — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) August 3, 2022

warner bros testing my limits. taking away a bunch of shows is one thing but doing that then announcing more joker 2 info is another. — 🛸 (@slasherverse) August 3, 2022

I hope Joker 2 doesn't get cancelled, I no longer trust Warner Bros. https://t.co/EkteqSeBWq — Tina (@lostdogs20) August 3, 2022

Classic Warner Bros.



Batgirl canned???



RELEASE JOKER 2 INFO!!!1!111! — ♎~Jeff~♎⚔️RENEW THE IRREGULARS YOU F*CKS⚔️ (@Jeffzzzz64) August 3, 2022

Warner Bros Discovery be canceling everything and then announcing Joker 2 lol like wtf — james espinoza (@jmpespi) August 3, 2022

Warner Bros are a menace for giving out Joker 2 release date right after killing the Batgirl movie 💀🃏 pic.twitter.com/5JjEbbE0s5 — Renew Hannibal 🔪🩸 (@Djoker_is_GOAT) August 3, 2022

It might sound cynical, but then again, it would hardly be out of the ordinary given the disdain that Warner Bros. regularly appears to hold for its most vocal subset of fanatics. You want the Snyder Cut? You’ll get it, but only after four years of campaigning. The SnyderVerse? Forget about it. A cohesive shared universe? No chance.

A Batgirl solo movie with Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton? Sure, it exists, but you’ll never get to watch it. These are tough times for the fandom, and they’re far from over, but not even Joker 2 can soften the blow.