DC Films to kick off movie concert series in 2023, announces tour dates

The hotly anticipated DC in Concert series will kick off in earnest next year, starting things off with the Caped Crusader’s most recent outing, Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Attendees who manage to snag themselves a ticket will be treated to a viewing of Reeves’ take on a gritty, living Gotham City with Robert Pattinson in the titular role, accompanied by a live orchestra playing along to the movie’s score, originally realized by Michael Giacchino.

Image via DC Comics

The tour kicks off on March 18, 2023, in Europe, visiting the UK, Switzerland, France, and Germany before crossing over to the States, where it will round out with shows in California, Washington D.C, Florida, and Illinois.

This isn’t the only DC Universe film that will be getting the live concert treatment, with a wide range of films within the franchise to eventually end up getting the same treatment – dating back to 1989 with Tim Burton’s Batman, all the way through to The Flash.

Rounding out the rest of the films planned to be turned into symphony spectacles, in no particular order we have The Justice League, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Here’s hoping that list only continues to grow, but it’s a fantastic start.

The DC Universe has undergone some significant changes and shakeups in recent weeks, with Black Adam establishing some exciting revelations about the future of the franchise, and Marvel and DC directing alum James Gunn being tapped to lead DC Studios’ future efforts alongside Peter Safran as Kevin Feige-esque figureheads for the studio.