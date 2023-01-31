DC still wants to work with ‘Batgirl’ directors despite the film not getting released

It’s been nearly six months since it was announced that DC and Warner Bros canceled the release of Batgirl. And while the film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and their team tried to do whatever they can to obtain copies or release it in one way or another, it seems like DC has officially made up its mind.

Deadline reported that DC co-chief Peter Safran has expressed interest in working with the two directors in a future DC project. However, despite acknowledging the directors’ talents, Safran doesn’t have faith in Arbi and Fallah’s previous project, Batgirl. He believes, apparently, that the film isn’t “releasable.” Safran believes that not releasing Batgirl was a good call from Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav, and that this is just something that happens in the industry.

“I saw the movie. There are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that film, but that was not releasable. It happens sometimes. I think (Warner Discovery CEO David) Zaslav and the team made a bold and courageous decision to cancel it, because it would have hurt DC and those people involved.”

Safran told Deadline that he spoke with the two directors recently and is keen to be working with them in the future. Arbi and Fallah have admitted in the past that they’d like to tackle directing a Batman Beyond remake, despite fan outcry for them not to do it. But whatever project that DC and Warner Bros want them to be involved in, both said that they’re keen as long as the film gets released.

“We’re fans of DC, and if we get the chance in the future to do something in that universe, we’re never gonna say no. I mean, of course, our only condition is that the movie needs to come out.”

Batgirl was supposed to be released on HBO Max, with rumors about a potential theatrical release in the UK. Unfortunately, the film starring Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser was shelved after Warner Bros said the film performed poorly with test audiences. A private “funeral screening” for the film was held for staff and crew, but it’s unlikely that the film will be leaked to the public.

It’s currently unknown if the director duo will be involved in James Gunn and Safran’s iteration of the DCU after what happened to Batgirl. However, it was revealed that a Batman film will be produced titled The Brave and the Bold, but it’s currently unknown who will be directing, or when it will be released.