Here’s How Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Flashpoint Batman Could Look In The DCEU

Following the recent announcement that Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League was heading exclusively to HBO Max, rumors that Warner Bros.’ owners AT&T want Ben Affleck to return as Batman and the confirmation that Ray Fisher’s Cyborg would be lending support in The Flash, DCEU fans must feel like they’re living in 2015 all over again.

When the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie was first announced back in 2014, the future for DC and Warner Bros.’ shared universe looked a lot different than it does now, but the studio have still persevered in trying to shepherd the troubled project out of development hell. Countless filmmakers have been attached over the years, with It’s Andy Muschietti currently calling the shots, but soon after a new release date was announced, star Ezra Miller found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Flash looks set to move forward with or without Miller’s involvement though, and while no plot details are available as of yet, an adaptation of the Flashpoint arc is still said to be a key factor in the plot. This in turn has led to increased speculation that Jeffrey Dean Morgan could reprise his cameo role as Thomas Wayne from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice as Flashpoint’s Batman, and now BossLogic has created a new poster that puts The Walking Dead star front-and-center, which you can check out below.

Morgan hasn’t been shy in admitting that he’d be down to play an alternate version of Batman, although with the rumors of a potential Affleck return and Matt Reeves’ reboot gearing up to resume production, Warner Bros. might not be too keen on the idea of having multiple versions of the iconic crime-fighter doing their own thing across the various offshoots of their franchise.

But still, we wouldn’t rule it out just yet and as The Flash continues to heat up, we should hear more on this soon. Watch this space.