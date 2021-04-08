New DCEU Justice League Team May Include Blue Beetle, Hourman And Pattinson Batman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has literally dozens of candidates to call on when it comes to filling out the roster of its all-star team, as we saw during Avengers: Endgame‘s climactic action scene, but the DCEU has always been somewhat more limited in terms of core Justice League members established within the franchise.

Out of the lineup seen in both the theatrical edition and Zack Snyder’s HBO Max exclusive, Batman and Cyborg didn’t even get their own solo movies, while Henry Cavill’s Superman has been a bit part player ever since Man of Steel was released eight years ago. Even the standalone efforts featuring other characters like Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and Shazam! haven’t offered any indication that the Justice League has the talent pool to go on a recruitment drive.

Justice League Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that J.J. Abrams wants to reboot the League as a squad of multiversal superheroes drawn from all over the DC Universe, which would be directly connected to the Bad Robot chief’s Superman reboot and not the SnyderVerse, with Warner Bros. still adamant that the Snyder Cut drew a line under that particular aspect of the mythology.

According to Sutton, new members of the team will include Blue Beetle, Hourman, Zatanna, Robert Pattinson’s Batman and more. Of course, we advise taking this with the usual grain of salt, but we know that Blue Beetle is in the works with Angel Manuel Soto set to direct and production expected to begin this year, Hourman was announced last month with a script from Gavin James and Neil Widener, and Promising Young Woman director and three-time Academy Award nominated filmmaker Emerald Fennell has been tasked with drafting up the screenplay for Zatanna, although the latter is the only one that currently has Bad Robot attached to produce. Either way, with those three heroes on their way to the big screen, the Justice League bench looks poised to get a little deeper.