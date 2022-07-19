DC’s most underrated upcoming movie has officially wrapped production

The likes of The Flash and Aquaman 2 might be grabbing most of the headlines, but there’s another exciting DC movie on its way that’s been flying somewhat under the radar. Jaime Reyes, the first Latino leading hero in the DCEU, is due to arrive on the scene in Blue Beetle, starring Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña as the titular insectoid supe. While the film won’t be with us until next summer, confirmation has now arrived that production has come to an end.

Director Angel Manuel Soto took to Instagram on Monday (via @Bluebeetlenews on Twitter) to confirm the news, sharing a photo from the set featuring the caption, “It’s a wrap.” Blue Beetle got going before cameras back in May with filming initially being based in Atlanta before the shoot moved on to El Paso and, finally, Puerto Rico.

While it might not be as flashy as The Flash, lacking that movie’s multiversal bent, Blue Beetle deserves more attention from fans as it brings a beloved comic book character to the big screen for the first time. It also includes a terrific supporting cast, including George Lopez, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén in a mysterious role, and Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, the villain of the piece and relative to Ted Kord, the second Blue Beetle.

What’s more, folks should be hyped for this one as it’s apparently so good Warner Bros. changed their entire release plan for it. Blue Beetle was originally developed as a HBO Max exclusive before it was bumped up to a theatrical release. It certainly looks to be a faithful recreation of Jaime’s adventures in the comics as leaked set pics and videos prove that Maridueña’s superhero suit could not be more perfect.

Soto and his crew have got a long while to fine-tune their movie as Blue Beetle isn’t due to crawl into theaters until over a year’s time on Aug. 18, 2023.