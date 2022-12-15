DCU star might be hinting he wants Henry Cavill to join the MCU

The role of Superman is once again vacant and while Henry Cavill would seemingly be out of a job, one fellow DCEU alumni have suggested a shift into “another universe.”

Taking to Instagram Henry Cavill announced that he has officially finished his time as Superman. In response to this, Shazam! Star Zachary Levi said what all comic book fans were thinking.

“Hope to catch you in another universe, sir.”

Levi is one of the few DC Films stars that have a history of appearing in the MCU, having played Fandral in Thor: The Dark World. His comment has been interpreted by fans as a call for Cavill to make the jump.

Within minutes of the news, Cavill’s days as Superman are over Captain Britain began trending. This is a character that the star has been attached to before, with rumors circulating that claim he was being eyed for the role. These rumors were debunked.

As of right now, Marvel has not shared any plans to introduce Captain Britain to the MCU, however, he does have a rich history in the comics so it’s not out of the question. In the past, Cavill spoke about playing Captain Britain and it seems he’s on board.

“I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else… because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Fans can only hope that Cavill lands some kind of Superhero role in the near future whether that be back at DC or at a new home, with Marvel Studios/Disney.