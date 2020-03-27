Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Feature A Cameo From Some New MCU Heroes

Deadpool 3 is now in active development but the merger is creating some challenges in regards to sliding the character into the MCU. Marvel is reportedly wiping the first two movies from the continuity though, which means the threequel will act as a soft reboot of the antihero, with Ryan Reynolds still in the titular role.

But besides DP and the X-Men being a high priority for Marvel, the Fantastic Four are just as important. Especially considering we’ve yet to see a good movie for them. Who’ll bring them to life still remains to be seen, of course, but we know that Marvel has big plans for them and one place they could show up is in Deadpool 3.

If you’ll recall, a Fantastic Four cameo was planned for Deadpool 2, but it never went ahead. But now it seems the studio wants to make it happen in the threequel. According to our sources – the same ones who said Deadpool 3 was in active development months before Reynolds confirmed it, and that Jim Carrey’s Mask will cameo in Space Jam 2 – the idea is to have the Four be seen battling an enemy at some point in the film and showing off their powers, while Deadpool remarks how they’re making him look bad before briefly chatting with them.

The interaction would be short but memorable and wouldn’t be the first time we see the beloved supergroup, either, as we already know that they’ll debut in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel 2. And following that, we’ll then see them again in the Merc’s third solo outing.

Of course, the big question remaining is will Deadpool 3 be rated R? Reynolds is reportedly fighting for it, but he’s met some resistance from Kevin Feige, who apparently wants the MCU to remain PG-13. Not to mention that Birds of Prey flopping has reportedly got the studio hesitant about making the film a more mature affair.

I still say they should just bleep him whenever he curses in an MCU team-up movie. If it’s his own franchise, though, keep it R. The first two grossed more than $1.5 billion combined, after all, and I’d say that’s more enough evidence that fans, including underage teenagers, will find a way to see it.