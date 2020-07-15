Deadpool Creator Says Cable Should Have His Own Movie Series

Despite fulfilling his contractual obligations as the Infinity Saga’s resident genocidal maniac, Josh Brolin’s future as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still the subject of much debate, and it isn’t just limited to his role as Thanos, either.

While there’ve been rumors of the Mad Titan returning to our screens in the near future with a Disney Plus prequel series, a cameo in The Eternals or flashbacks to his childhood in future cosmic movies all being rumored as possibilities, most fans would much rather see him return as the Deadpool franchise’s Cable than see him as Thanos again.

Having made a huge impact in Deadpool 2, Brolin was set to become a major part of Fox’s X-Men series with an increased presence in both Deadpool 3 and Drew Goddard’s X-Force, but with the rights to the Merc with a Mouth now in the hands of Marvel Studios, development has slowed to a crawl, with star Ryan Reynolds not even sure when he’ll get the chance to play in the MCU’s sandbox.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Brolin is widely expected to return as Cable given both the hugely positive reception to his performance and his well-established working relationship with the studio, and we previously heard that he was set to be one of the very few characters carried over from the Fox era.

However, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld thinks that Marvel should go one step further and give Cable his own standalone franchise, based on his near-ubiquitous presence in the comic books over the years.

“Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpoolâ€™s been in like 330 comics, Cableâ€™s been in about 520. Yes, Iâ€™ve counted. In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”

X-Force now seems consigned to the history books with Marvel’s focus on the X-Men and Deadpool for the foreseeable future, and if they don’t plan on bringing him back for Wade Wilson’s MCU debut, then there are plenty of worse ideas than having a proven talent like Josh Brolin headlining a time-traveling comic book movie with a heavy sci-fi angle.