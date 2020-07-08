Marvel Reportedly Has Plans To Show Us Thanos’ Childhood

Just because Avengers: Endgame both started and ended with Thanos being killed, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the Mad Titan. Death has never exactly been an obstacle that characters in comic book movies have struggled to overcome, and as arguably the greatest villain that the world’s biggest franchise has ever seen, a return for Josh Brolin’s purple warlord can never be ruled out.

There’ve been recent rumors that the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be introducing his entire extended family, with reports that his brother was being lined up to appear in a future cosmic adventure and his son might even be introduced into the universe to try to bring his father back from the dead.

We previously learned that Marvel were toying with the idea of giving Thanos a prequel series on Disney Plus as well that would fill out his backstory and explore what convinced him to become a genocidal maniac with designs on wiping out half of all life. And while it still sounds like that’s in development, we’ve also now heard that the Infinity Saga’s end-of-level boss might be returning to the big screen in flashbacks that will show him in his childhood and also in his younger years, witnessing the destruction of his homeworld.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel were both heading to Disney Plus months before either show was confirmed – this is set to happen in a future cosmic movie. We couldn’t confirm which one it’ll be just yet, but we’re told there are definitely plans to dive into the history of the uber villain and give us some more background on him.

While it can be argued that there’s no logical reason to bring Thanos back to the screen with his arc having reached a pretty definitive conclusion, the cosmic side of the MCU is only set to get bigger throughout Phase Four and beyond and tying his tale to that of the Eternals or any of the various other intergalactic characters that are set to be introduced could definitely add another layer of storytelling depth to the franchise in the long run.