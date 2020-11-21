Deadpool Creator Says Don’t Expect To See The Third Movie Anytime Soon

Ever since Disney completed their takeover of Fox, putting the rights to Deadpool in the hands of Marvel Studios in the process, one of the most outspoken critics on the lack of development surrounding the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing has been creator Rob Liefeld. The 53 year-old has never exactly been regarded as a shrinking violet, and at various points over the last few months, he’s given interviews and taken to social media to voice his displeasure at Kevin Feige’s supposed lack of ideas for his most famous character.

Now that the project has moved much closer to becoming a reality by hiring writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, though, Deadpool 3 has taken the first tentative steps towards active development. However, any movie of this sort of scope and scale requires a good couple of years to come together and there’s still no director attached, while Ryan Reynolds is currently busy shooting his Netflix time travel pic in Canada with Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy behind the camera.

The actor will then hit the promotional circuit next year for both the aforementioned video game-inspired action comedy and buddy flick sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, meaning that it’ll be towards the end of 2021 at the very earliest that Deadpool 3 will start shooting. Liefeld recently acknowledged this in a tweet, admitting his happiness at the fact that the ball has finally started rolling, while also warning fans not to expect anything for a while yet.

Super Excited for Deadpool 3 but, consistent with what I’ve stated, still maintaining you should prepare for a bit of wait as it would be 2 years from start of filming in any perfect condition. With what we’ve all experienced could be even longer. High hopes, great movement! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) November 20, 2020

Though it may be some time before we actually see it, now that writers are officially attached, Deadpool 3 should start gathering a bit of momentum and attracting new talent over the coming months, and we’ll no doubt be hearing much more about the movie in the near future, as well as having Liefeld inevitably throw in his two cents every step of the way.