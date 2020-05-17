Deadpool Creator Says He Gets Paid Whether Marvel Makes Deadpool 3 Or Not

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Deadpool 3 over the last week, a lot of which stems from Ryan Reynolds’ admission that he isn’t sure when the third movie will eventually be made. While the project is officially in active development under new ownership at Marvel Studios, and the actor has teased the infinite possibilities that come with the character’s introduction into the MCU, it seems as though Kevin Feige is in no great rush to get the Merc with a Mouth’s latest adventure into production.

Presumably, a lot of this has to do with how the family-friendly outfit plan to handle what by all intents and purposes will be their first R-rated movie, if that’s even the direction they end up taking at all. There’ve been rumors that Reynolds and his new corporate overlords are already having disagreements over Deadpool 3’s rating and tone, and until these issues have been resolved, then production will continue to move forward at a crawl.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has been very vocal in his opinions surrounding Marvel’s handling of the franchise recently, claiming that they have zero interest in even making a third installment, while also calling for the star, producer and co-writer of the previous two movies to be handed complete creative control.

Many took this to be sour grapes on his part given his lack of involvement in Deadpool 3, but in a new interview, Liefeld boasted that whether the movie gets made or not, he’s going to continue cashing in on his most famous creation.

“Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes. And does that worry me? No, not at all. Just tell people everything is lollipops and unicorns and rainbows and you’ll be better off in your life, because people want to be lied to. Just because some guy goes, ‘Yeah, we’re still moving along’, that’s code for, ‘There’s nothing to see here’. I have Deadpool revenue streams that have existed since 1991, I already get paid. If you make this movie or not, I’m getting a fat check.”

It certainly sounds as though Liefeld is happy enough to sit back and collect the royalties whether the franchise moves forward or not, but a lot of people don’t echo those sentiments. As soon as Disney’s takeover of Fox was completed, Deadpool 3 became one of the most hotly-anticipated comic book movies on the horizon, and if the lack of movement goes on for much longer, then a lot of fans are going to start becoming restless and wonder if the movie is ever going to happen at all.