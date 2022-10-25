Deadpool creator offers a reminder that Zack Snyder’s fingerprints are still all over the DCEU

Even though the DCEU fandom was sent into a rapturous state of celebration by Henry Cavill confirming he was on his way back to the franchise in a major capacity to resume his residency as the franchise’s full-time Superman, you can guarantee that the more vocal subset of supporters still won’t give up on their continued calls to have Zack Snyder follow in his footsteps.

After all, it’s been half a decade since the theatrical cut of Justice League was released to almost zero fanfare from the fandom, and 19 months since the filmmaker’s four-hour version of the all-star ensemble epic dropped on HBO Max, but Snyder still trends at least a couple of times a week anytime the DCEU makes the headlines for whatever reason.

He’s incredibly busy over at Netflix for the time being, though, and we’ve got no idea if the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery even have any interest in bringing him back to the shared universe he launched in the first place. Either way, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld of all people has arrived to offer a handy reminder that Snyder’s fingerprints remain all over the DCEU in a number of ways.

Zac Snyder cast Henry, Gal, Ben, Jason… all of em. His imprimatur is all over any of these films, today & tomorrow. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) October 24, 2022

It’s hard to argue with the comic book creator’s point, too, especially when you consider that almost every recent or upcoming DCEU project boasts at least a couple of stars hired by Snyder in the first place. That includes Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonder Woman 3, and even Shazam! Fury of the Gods if those Gal Gadot cameo rumors turn out to be true.

Furthering that notion, now that Walter Hamada is out of the door, Ray Fisher could realistically be welcomed back into the fold as Cyborg. That would mean Snyder’s entire Justice League lineup would be part of active canon all at once, something that seemed unthinkable until very recently.