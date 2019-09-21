Deadpool Will Be Introduced Into The MCU Like J. Jonah Jameson Was

Deadpool is coming to the MCU, that much is confirmed. While the X-Men will be completely rebooted now that the rights rest with Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds is fully expected to return as the Merc with a Mouth. After all, Disney would be fools to mess with a casting and portrayal of the character that’s already a smash hit.

However, there is still the challenge of making him work within the MCU, which cares a bit more about continuity than Fox’s X-Men universe. And from what We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the Endgame re-release post-credits scene would feature the Hulk, and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU – Marvel has decided that the best way to bring Deadpool into the franchise is to follow on from how J.K. Simmons returned as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Allow us to explain…

This doesn’t mean that he’ll show up and reveal superheroes’ secret identities on the news, but rather that the approach to getting an old actor back in a previous role yet in a different universe will be the same. Just as Simmons played an alternate Jameson from the one in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, so will Reynolds portray a slightly different Deadpool from the one in Fox’s universe.

That said, DP’s self-awareness is expected to remain and he’ll make jokes about his past with Fox. Given the flexibility of the fourth wall wherever Deadpool’s concerned, then, fans don’t really need to worry about this change. All it presumably means is that his MCU career won’t just pick up where Deadpool 2 left off.

We’ve previously reported that Reynolds may make his first MCU appearance in a post-credits scene of one of Marvel’s 2021 movies as well and our best guess is Thor: Love and Thunder. This would precede Deadpool 3, which is set to be R-rated and one of two adult-oriented films that they’re possible planning along with Blade, but for now, we can’t say for sure which pic he’ll debut in. Only that Deadpool is headed to the MCU and we’ll first see him in 2021.