Deadpool Producer Exits The Franchise As Kevin Feige Takes Control

We’ve known that an official announcement has been coming for a while now, but today Deadpool fans got the news they’ve been waiting for when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo adventure was actively in development under the Marvel Studios banner. The star/producer/co-writer/driving force of the entire franchise has been taking meetings with Marvel for some time, but Reynolds’ statement today is the first concrete news of the ball rolling on the inevitable Deadpool 3 and confirms WGTC’s own scoop from back in October, when we told you the project was in development.

Obviously, as the architect behind the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige will be producing the movie as he does with all of the studio’s output, although it stands to reason that Reynolds will still be heavily involved behind-the-scenes, as well as taking top billing in the third installment.

However, with Deadpool now part of the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, there was bound to be some creative reshuffling and now it’s been revealed that Emma Watts, former President of Production at Fox, who was heavily involved in both Deadpool movies, is no longer part of the franchise now that Feige and his Marvel Studios team have assumed control of the property.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will likely be back on scripting duties for Deadpool 3, having already confirmed that they’ve been waiting on the go-ahead from Feige to start work on the screenplay, which is reportedly set to retain the R-rated nature of the first two installments.

So far, Wade Wilson’s big-screen adventures have earned over $1.5 billion at the box office, making this another guaranteed cash-cow for what is already the most lucrative movie series in history, but if Marvel decide to keep the fourth wall-breaking, foul-mouthed nature of the character, then Deadpool 3 stands to be unlike anything else the studio has released before.