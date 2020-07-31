Deadpool Will Reportedly Face Off Against A Very Powerful Villain In The MCU

The painfully slow lack of movement on Deadpool 3 is causing major frustrations among the MCU’s fanbase, because on paper the idea of the biggest and most lucrative franchise in the business acquiring a proven commodity and hugely marketable asset like the Merc with a Mouth looks to be a match made in comic book movie heaven.

However, unlike Marvel’s other big name acquisitions as part of Disney’s Fox takeover, the success of the two Deadpool movies remain fresh in the memory. Not only that, but Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds find themselves in the unique position of figuring out how to bring a self-aware and firmly R-rated character with a penchant for breaking the fourth wall into a series that’s had its own well-established set of narrative rules for over a decade.

There’s already been countless possibilities rumored for how Wade Wilson will make his grand entrance into the MCU, and we’ve now heard that the impending introduction of alternate realities in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a major factor in the character’s role in the franchise and might even lead to Deadpool facing off against the all-powerful Galactus.

Rob Liefeld Posts Gruesome Art Of Deadpool Blowing Mickey Mouse Away 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed and that Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – Deadpool’s self-awareness means that he’ll be fully aware of the fact that he’s been rebooted under new ownership and when you combine that with the multiverse concept, it gives him the freedom to show up in whatever universe he wants.

As such, one of the ideas being discussed is for Deadpool to cross paths with Galactus in one of these alternate realities, though it’ll be a different version of the Devourer of Worlds from the one that’s rumored to be the MCU’s next big bad given that it’s a different timeline. It’s unclear what project this would happen in – though we’re told it won’t be Deadpool 3 – but a future film will apparently see the two characters face off against each other, leading to what’s sure to be an epic fight. And while details beyond that remain hazy, the very prospect of the Merc with a Mouth trading blows with a villain like Galactus is sure to leave fans wildly excited.