Deadpool Star Says He’s Hoping To Return For Third Movie

So far, the only returning star confirmed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds, but that doesn’t mean the door isn’t still open for some other Fox alumni to show up under new ownership, especially when the MCU’s multiverse is now in play and the possibilities that come with an irreverent and self-aware superhero like Deadpool are endless.

Zazie Beetz said she’d be honored to return as Domino, while Josh Brolin’s strong relationship with Marvel Studios always means Cable is a possibility, even after he described Deadpool 2 as a business transaction. T.J. Miller almost certainly won’t be invited back, but two firm fan favorites that should definitely be under consideration are Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al and Karan Soni’s Dopinder, both of whom provided plenty of laughs as integral members of Wade Wilson’s makeshift family unit.

Having a mild-mannered cab driver with a ruthless streak ferrying him around has plenty of scope to continue mining for comedic gold, and in a new interview Soni admitted that while he hasn’t heard anything regarding Deadpool 3 quite yet, he’d be excited to return were the opportunity to present itself.

“I don’t know anything yet. All I have is that I initially signed up for four movies when they first sort of, did that thing, but that’s when it was at Fox. So I truly have no idea. When we were at Fox, they used to communicate a little bit more in terms of… I think the movies were a bit more of a priority for Fox. Disney can do what they want. So I think Disney’s sort of like, ‘You’ll come when we tell you to come, if we ask you to come’. In terms of him getting to comment on this merger and all of this stuff, I think there’s so much material there. As a fan I’m excited. I hope I get to come back, but if not, I’m happy I got to be part of something so cool.”

Typically, Marvel rebooting or continuing a franchise that started elsewhere would result in a complete break and a clean slate, but those rules won’t apply to Deadpool 3, especially when the Merc with a Mouth is virtually guaranteed to pass plenty of judgement on the Disney/Fox takeover and his opinions on being part of the MCU. After Reynolds confirmed that shooting is 70% certain to begin next year, it shouldn’t be too long until some concrete updates about the who, what, when, where and why of Wade Wilson’s third solo outing begin to arrive.