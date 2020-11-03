Deadpool Joins The MCU’s Multiverse In Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster

Tom Holland has finally pitched up on the set of Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta having finished shooting Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg on the other side of the world, and it shouldn’t be too long until set photos start making their way online. After all, when the second unit crew arrived in New York to capture background footage, establishing shots and inserts, the internet found out almost straight away.

Of course, fans are eager for any glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and the actor will be pretty busy himself as production on his own sequel is also set to begin imminently. Presumably, the former Sherlock Holmes star will get all of his scenes for Spider-Man 3 in the can before diving headfirst into Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and given that he’s going to be Peter Parker’s new mentor, it would be safe to assume that he’ll only be around for the ten minutes or so in screen time that Robert Downey Jr. had in Homecoming.

Just like with the aforementioned threequel, though, there’ve been plenty of rumors making the rounds that Doctor Strange’s second solo outing could be set to feature some pretty major cameos as well, and a new fan poster from BossLogic cleverly uses a scene from Deadpool to imagine the Merc with a Mouth literally jumping into the MCU’s multiverse, which you can check out below.

Wade Wilson has been one of the favorites to show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a while now, but Ryan Reynolds is about to start working on his Netflix time travel movie in Canada. That doesn’t mean he couldn’t appear on set for a day or two to give fans a massive surprise via a cameo, but if he does indeed turn up in the pic, don’t expect it to be in a major role.