Deadpool Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Kang In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been known for offsetting almost every serious or emotional moment with a well-placed quip or one-liner, with the snappy dialogue and reliance on laughs remaining one of the franchise’s trademarks for better or worse ever since Iron Man kicked things off with a bang in the summer of 2008.

Even potentially world-ending threats like Loki’s Chitauri army, rogue artificial intelligence Ultron or Thanos and his Black Order weren’t immune from being the subjects of a withering put down or two, so we can logically expect however many variants of Kang the Conqueror we end up getting to have to deal with their fair share of witty barbs.

Of course, a lot of people use humor as a defense mechanism, and the more serious it gets the more obvious that reliance can become. Given that Kang is a time traveling war mongerer set to impact every aspect of the franchise’s limitless realities, that means the MCU will need to bring out the big guns when it comes to humor.

Deadpool Joins The TVA In Awesome Loki Fan Art 1 of 2

With that in mind, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder long before Vin Diesel made it public – that Deadpool is poised to continually poke fun at the franchise’s next Avengers-level threat.

Given recent comments by Ryan Reynolds, we’re expecting the Merc with a Mouth to increasingly start seeping into the fabric of the MCU in the next couple of years, and having him mock the multiverse’s big bad would be one way to ensure that he manages to retain his irreverent nature while still contributing to the overarching Phase Four narrative.