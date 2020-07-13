Death Note Actor Reportedly Eyed To Play DCEU’s Red Hood

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Diana will have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which were correct. – Warner Bros. is eyeing Death Note lead Nat Wolff to play the DCEU’s Red Hood.

The Red Hood is one of the most confusing characters within the DC Comics mythos. Not only has the identity been assumed by several different people, but he’s also been depicted as a hero, anti-hero and even a villain across different storylines. Historically, the Red Hood persona was adopted by Jason Todd, a former Robin who was brutally beaten and supposedly killed by the Joker but survived and returned to Gotham to seek revenge.

Ironically, the identity has also been adopted by the Joker himself. In one of his origin stories, The Killing Joke, the Clown Prince of Crime starts off a nobody who gets himself involved with the mob, and is forced to wear said hood for protection.

Wolff started off his career as a child actor on the Nickelodeon show The Naked Brothers Band, where he starred alongside his younger sibling Alex. In 2017, he landed the role of Light, protagonist of a Netflix Original crime thriller called Death Note. Based on the insanely popular manga series of the same name, the pic follows an exemplary high school student who one day finds a death note – a heavenly artifact that allows him to kill any person whose name he writes on its pages.

Hungry for power, Light uses this book to shape the world in his image. After killing a certain amount of people, however, law enforcement hire the world’s greatest detective to hunt him down. What ensues is only the most intricate and well-crafted cat and mouse game ever created.

Tell us, though, do you think Wolff would make a good Red Hood? Or did you have someone else in mind? Let us know in the comments section below.