Dedicated ‘Star Wars’ stan may be over-exaggerating the impact of Kylo Ren

As with any Star Wars film that isn’t part of the original trilogy, fans can get a little heated in their opinions. One fan takes a bold stance on declaring Adam Driver the best actor of the entire “genre” (is Star Wars its own genre now?), leaving many unsure how they feel about this.

Driver is a phenomenal actor and elevates almost anything he is in, whether that’s a rom-com alongside Daniel Radcliffe, a drama about divorce with Scarlet Johansson, or in this case, a troubled Force-wielding Dark Jedi. However, the latest Star Wars trilogy was not as well received as the original, and despite his best efforts, not even the two-time Oscar nominee was enough to truly bring people around to the films.

For diehard fans of original trio Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamil, not to mention the other greats that have graced the Star Wars universe, a claim that Driver is the best actor from the franchise is bound to ruffle some feathers.

That’s exactly what this OP did on over on Reddit, when they made this over the top claim.

One fan immediately joked that this was Adam Driver himself posting the compliment.

Many felt that it went too far, and that Driver is great, but let’s not get carried away.

A fair few pointed out the OP’s misuse of the word genre, which if we are talking sci-fi, then stating Driver to be the best is a tall order.

This user believes that Driver’s best work lies outside of the franchise.

Though there was a lot of hate for the sequels, some did find Driver’s performance as Kylo Ren to be the best part.

The Star Wars franchise is vast, and there have been some phenomenal performances given by some amazing actors in its time.

This user points out all the other actors involved, though fails to mention a very important actor, by which we mean Carrie Fisher.

Many, like this fan, feel that not even Driver could have saved that script.

Though the OP may have taken things a little too far this time, there is no doubt that Driver is a phenomenal actor with some truly great roles under his belt. You can catch him next in the dark comedy White Noise, which recently premiered to great acclaim at the Venice Film Festival before going to limited release in cinemas on November 25, and it will be available to stream on Netflix on December 30.