Deku Takes A Stand In New My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Trailer

Toho Animation has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission.

This new trailer gives a more thorough look at the film, illuminates more plot details, shows off new characters, and offers a release date. A subbed version of the trailer by Shonenzup is also available on YouTube.

Previously, a teaser trailer for World Heroes Mission was released this March alongside season five.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission will be the third movie in the animated franchise adapted from Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga. While the anime draws heavily from the manga, World Heroes Mission features an original story about a group called Humanize (also referred to as “Humarize”). The group, led by Flect Turn, believes quirks are a blight on humanity and seek to rid the Earth of heroes and villains alike with “Ideo Trigger Bombs,” which lead quirk users to lose control and cause mass destruction.

An international team of heroes, including U.A. students, unite to stop them. As the trailer highlights, Deku gets separated from his fellow students and labeled a villain over the course of the movie. With echoes of the manga’s current Villain Hunt arc, what’s in store for the young hero is still unknown.

The original cast and production team of the anime and film return, along with mangaka Kōhei Horikoshi as chief supervisor and character designer. We can already see some of his work in Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki’s new stealth outfits that adorn posters, key art, and the trailer.

Horikoshi also designed the new villain lead Flect Turn and the more mysterious Rody Soul, who gets caught up with a supposedly villainous Deku and ends up working alongside him.

Toho Animation announced My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission will be released in Japanese theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. While no information on a US release is available, the first two movies, distributed by Funimation, were box office successes. So it’s only a matter of time before the movie makes its way over to North America.