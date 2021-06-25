Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Starting in July, Disney Plus is set to shake up its whole weekly schedule, splitting its new arrivals between Wednesdays and Fridays, with the latest TV episodes debuting mid-week before any freshly licensed content and original movies drop in time for the weekend. This Friday, June 25th marks the final haul of the old system, then, with the Mouse House’s streaming service delivering a range of titles to keep subscribers entertained for the next few days.

Check out the full list below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3; Ep. “Croatia’s Coastal Adventure”)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 “The Field Trip” *Disney+ Original

PJ Masks (S4)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109 *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans” *Disney+ Original

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

Wolfgang (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

First of all, can you believe we’re now over halfway through the first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch? The Clone Wars spinoff starring Clone Force 99 has become a must-watch event for SW fans, especially after the big return of a major favorite at the end of last week’s episode. Suffice it to say, this character has a bigger presence in episode 9, which sees the villain causing trouble for our clone heroes.

Next up, D+’s latest original drama debuts today in the form of The Mysterious Benedict Society. As based on the bestselling YA book series, this mystery adventure series follows four orphans, each possessing a unique skill, who are summoned to a peculiar boarding school known as the Institute where they are tasked with foiling a plot that could threaten the globe. Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal and Ryan Hurst are included in the cast.

Last but not least, documentary Wolfgang drops this Friday. Described as an “intimate portrait” of the life and work of Wolfgang Puck, the original “celebrity chef”, this film recounts the inspiring and moving real-life story of Puck and how he went from a troubled childhood in Austria and a series of challenging obstacles to become one of the most famous chefs in the world.

Make sure to catch all this on Disney Plus this weekend.