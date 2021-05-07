Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus already treated us to some goodies earlier this week for Star Wars Day, but now we’ve got the streaming platform’s regular weekly haul to tuck into this Friday. There’s a range of movie and TV content for subscribers to check out, with a few new originals in the mix, too. And below you’ll find the full list of everything that’s arrived on D+ today.

Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room” *Disney+ Original

Disney Wander Over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander Over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102 *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey” *Disney+ Original

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Official Poster Teases Palpatine's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Both seasons of sci-fi animation Wonder Over Yonder, from The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken, debuted on the streamer this Friday, as did 2006 animated feature Everyone’s Hero. This little-remembered sports comedy was partially directed by Superman legend Christopher Reeve prior to his death. Two other movies that are new from today are 2010’s Flicka 2 and 1991’s Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken, which are both equestrian-themed.

What’s likely to be the most popular of the fresh films coming this weekend, though, is Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Both the 2005 original and the 2015 reboot are already available on the service in the US, and now this 2007 sequel completes the set, meaning all three of Fox’s FF movies can be streamed on D+. Be sure to rewatch the adventures of Jessica Alba’s Invisible Woman and Chris Evans’ Human Torch as we wait for Marvel to serve up their incoming reboot.

As for originals, don’t miss the seventh episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the fourth of Big Shot. And for those of you who couldn’t get enough of the series premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Tuesday, the good news is you can now watch the second installment. Don’t get too used to this double helping, though, as the animated show will drop one outing per week on Disney Plus from here on out.