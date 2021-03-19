Disney Plus Added 4 New TV Shows This Week

It’s Friday, and you know what that means, Disney fans? Yes, Disney Plus has added its latest haul of new titles to give you something fresh to watch this weekend. On the downside, today’s batch is the slimmest of the whole month, but on the other hand, one of the biggest releases of March is among them. There are just four new titles – all TV-related, no movies – debuting on the Mouse House platform today, and you can check out the full list below.

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (S3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (S1)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

As you can see, the third season of Disney’s Big Hero 6: The Series lands on D+ today. Remember, this show isn’t the only spinoff of the hit 2014 animated film in the works, as a Disney Plus exclusive, Baymax, focusing on the adventures of the cuddly medical robot, is on its way and there are even rumors that the franchise’s characters are coming to the MCU.

The latest episode of Disney Channel series Secrets of Sulphur Springs likewise drops this Friday. Usually, the network’s shows are only added to D+ as a whole after the new season has wrapped up. However, the service is trying something new with this one, with episodes going up individually on streaming shortly after they’re broadcast.

Elsewhere, Mexico Untamed is the latest National Geographic title to be shared on D+. First airing in 2018, the travelogue series follows the presenters as they roam the oceans, forests and deserts of wild Mexico, giving a peek at the incredible array of wildlife they encounter on their journey.

And last but not least, the highlight of the day’s new additions is obviously The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere. Just two weeks after WandaVision ended, your next Marvel TV obsession has arrived. The Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan vehicle will run for six 50-minute episodes, so stay tuned to Disney Plus over the next few weeks.