Netflix Is Adding 12 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Netflix has got a dozen new titles coming our way this week. That’s not the biggest haul ever, but there’s still some great content amongst the additions, including multiple original TV series and movies, such as the streaming giant’s latest star-studded, awards contender drama film.

There are no new titles going up on Monday, but on Tuesday preschool-oriented animated show Go Dog Go debuts, the latest collaboration between Netflix and DreamWorks. Wednesday then brings a handful of fresh content, including three originals. Turkish thriller series 50M2 follows a hitman looking to escape his past who pretends to be a tailor, while the second season of dark comedy Bonding – co-starring The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden – arrives.

Then there’s short film Accomplice, season 4 of Outlander and, the highlight of the week’s new arrivals, Penguin Bloom. The heartwarming drama stars Naomi Watts as a woman who copes with her recent paralysis by nursing a bird back to health. Andrew Lincoln features as Watts’ onscreen husband in his first post-Walking Dead role.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that’s new on Netflix this week:

January 26

Go Dog Go *NETFLIX FAMILY

January 27

50M2 (Season 1) *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Accomplice

Bonding (Season 2) *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander (Season 4)

Penguin Bloom *NETFLIX FILM

January 28

June & Kopi *NETFLIX FILM

Released January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana *NETFLIX FILM

The Dig *NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released January 31

Fatima (2020)

Thursday delivers June & Kopi, an Indonesian family comedy about a young couple who adopt a stray dog, and on Friday, there are four titles to look out for. Spanish action thriller Below Zero sees a cop having to defend a prison van from an attack in freezing temperatures while original family film Finding ‘Ohana follows two Brooklyn teens who embrace their Hawaiian heritage. Then there’s football-themed documentary We Are: The Brooklyn Saints and British period drama The Dig. Based on the famed archaeological excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1939, it stars Carrie Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down below.