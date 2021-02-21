Disney Plus Is Adding 15 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Given the success of WandaVision, and the upcoming addition of more adult-themed content to the platform (at least internationally), Disney Plus are having a pretty good year so far. After making a lot of fresh material available this week, including the full run of the original version of The Muppet Show, D+ have a strong lineup of programming coming our way as we head into March. What, then, can we expect on the service this February 26th?

The eighth and penultimate episode of WandaVision builds off a great reveal at the end of last week’s instalment, with the MCU series being popular enough to cause connection problems for some subscribers. Those invested in the show will be hoping that Marvel can end the season on a high, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there are more cameos from the wider universe in store.

Fans of Frozen will be pleased with the arrival of Myth: A Frozen Tale, an animated short film that continues the recent trend from Disney of producing bitesize movies based on their popular franchises. From the Disney Channel archives, we’re getting all three seasons of Pair of Kings, a sitcom about a twins who find out they’re heirs to a fictional Pacific Island nation, as well as Disney Channel Games 2008. In addition, the Mouse House are putting out Roll it Back, wherein a family have to act out choices selected by a live-studio audiences, as well as the animated American Dragon: Jake Long.

Aside from these library expansions, Disney Plus will become home to the first five episodes of Secrets of Sulphur Springs, a new mystery series that launched on the Disney Channel in January 2021. Set in Louisiana, the show follows a 12-year-old and his friend as they travel through a portal to the distant past of 1990 to solve a disappearance. Other highlights include a new season of Car SOS, and nature documentary Okavango: River of Dreams, with the full list of what’s new on D+ below:

Car SOS (S8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (S1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (S1)

Disney Pair of Kings (S2)

Disney Pair of Kings (S3)

Disney Roll it Back (S1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S2)

Mickey Go Local (S1)

Myth: A Frozen Tale (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

WandaVision *Disney+ Original

With plenty more originals and library updates coming in March, Disney Plus is becoming more indispensable. Even without some of the recent controversies around certain ex-cast members from The Mandalorian, we’re expecting another strong year for one of the more serious competitors to Netflix’s streaming crown.