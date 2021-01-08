Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Disney Plus unloads its second weekly haul of the year today, as nine new titles have been added to the streaming service’s library. Though it’s not the biggest batch ever, the fresh additions cover the bases of most of Disney’s biggest franchises and subscribers can tuck into new content from the Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar brands. Not to mention a Disney Channel series and a movie inherited from 20th Century Fox.

First off, there’s dance competition show Disney Fam Jam, as well as a new episode of behind the scenes series Beyond the Clouds to be found in the Extras section of the original movie Clouds. Looking for an animated film you might not have seen before to watch with the family? Then check out Ferdinand. The final animation released by Fox prior to the Disney takeover, it stars John Cena as a pacifist Spanish bull who runs away rather than participate in a bullfight. Kate McKinnon, Peyton Manning and David Tennant co-star.

For more, here’s the full list of new additions available from Friday, January 8th:

Disney Fam Jam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion *Disney+ Original

Ferdinand

Marvel Studios: Legends (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

The bulk of the haul is made up of four volumes of Star Wars Forces of Destiny. The animated webseries was originally released on The Disney Channel and online across 2017 and 2018. Featuring familiar voices including Daisy Ridley, Lupita Nyong’o and Ashley Eckstein, FOD focuses on the women of the galaxy far, far away from all across the saga’s timeline.

There’s also TV special Toy Story That Time Forgot, which stars dino toys Rex and Trixie for a change, and – probably the highlight of the additions – the two-part premiere of Marvel Studios: Legends. This new clip-based series will debut fresh episodes to accompany each upcoming Marvel drama. So, in this case, its first instalments focus on Scarlet Witch and Vision ahead of WandaVision‘s debut next Friday on Disney Plus.