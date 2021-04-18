Disney Plus Is Adding 12 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Now that subscribers have had a couple of days to work their way through this past Friday’s haul, let’s take a look at what’s arriving on Disney Plus this coming week. It’s a big one, too, as the Mouse House’s platform has a bunch of great classic content on the way, as well as a handful of original titles. As a bonus, there’s even something new due on Thursday before the rest of the week’s fresh additions drop on Friday.

Thursday sees the premiere of Secrets of the Whales, a new National Geographic miniseries narrated by Sigourney Weaver. Another NG title lands a day later on Friday – royal documentary Being the Queen, which takes a look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Elsewhere, younger viewers can enjoy the third season of Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals.

Disney Channel lovers, meanwhile, can tuck into the complete collection of Liv and Maddie, the hit teen sitcom that launched Dove Cameron’s career. All four seasons of the show, which sees Cameron on double duty as the titular twins, are debuting on D+, shortly after leaving Netflix.

The only movie going up this week is Baby’s Day Out, a 1994 comedy from 20th Century Fox. Starring Criminal Minds’ Joe Mantegna, it’s a Home Alone-alike slapstick caper in which a baby makes life difficult for a trio of crooks who try to kidnap it.

Moving on to originals, catch the latest episode of Disney My Music Story, which this time shines the spotlight on Japanese rock/jazz duo Sukima Switch. Then there’s three more installments of D+’s current crop of weekly series – the second episode of sports comedy-drama Big Shot, the fifth of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and – here’s the highlight of the week – the season finale of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Here’s the full list of what subscribers have to look forward to in a few days’ time.

April 22

Secrets of the Whales (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

April 23

Baby’s Day Out

Being the Queen

Big Shot – Episode 102 “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect” *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukima Switch

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105 “Cherry Picker” *Disney+ Original

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this week.