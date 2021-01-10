Disney Plus Is Adding 6 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is adding a bunch of new titles this week. You might still be working your way through the fresh additions that debuted this past Friday, but let’s zoom ahead to next weekend to preview what you’ll be bingeing.

On January 15th, the Mouse House’s streaming service delivers just six new titles, but this time around its quality over quantity as there are some major must-see movies and TV shows within the haul. And below, you can find the full list of new arrivals:

Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime *Disney+ Original

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WandaVision (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

First off, Disney Channel fans can catch the third season of princess-themed animated show Elena of Avalor, while those who’ve been keeping up with behind-the-scenes series Beyond the Clouds can check out the new episode of that. Yet another movie inherited from Fox goes up on D+ this coming weekend, too. Namely, Doctor Doolittle 3. This was the first film in the series not to feature Eddie Murphy. Instead, Kyla Pratt reprises her role as (now grown-up) daughter Maya.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The second Fox project due on D+ next week is Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson’s acclaimed stop-motion animated movie. Similar in style to his earlier Fantastic Mr. Fox, the canine-themed flick features an all-star voice cast including Edward Norton, Bill Murray Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton. It’s not exactly aimed at a family audience, but it’s fine to watch it with kids all the same.

Something you definitely can catch with the whole family, though, is Mary Poppins Returns, which finally makes its D+ debut this week. And last but not least, the opening two episodes of WandaVision drop on the 15th as well. This is the first of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios TV shows on the way and the first entry in the MCU’s Phase 4 as a whole, so don’t miss it.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be catching on Disney Plus next weekend? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.