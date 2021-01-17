Disney Plus Is Adding 4 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Last Friday’s haul of new additions to Disney Plus was a pretty fruitful one, so subscribers are likely still making their way through all the movies and TV shows that just arrived (or maybe they’re rewatching the WandaVision premiere again looking for clues and Easter eggs). This week’s lineup of new content isn’t as impressive, unfortunately, numbering less than a handful, but there’s still some great stuff coming our way next Friday all the same.

In total, there are four fresh titles dropping on Friday, January 22nd – one National Geographic docu-movie, one behind-the-scenes look, one Pixar short and yes, another episode of the internet’s latest TV obsession, Marvel’s WandaVision.

Here’s the full – if short – list:

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches *Disney+ Original

Pixar Popcorn (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

WandaVision: New Episode *Disney+ Original

Wild Uganda

Nature documentary Wild Uganda only recently debuted on the National Geographic channel towards the end of last year and now it’s already going up on Disney Plus for streaming audiences to enjoy. Meanwhile, another episode of Beyond the Clouds, the behind-the-scenes look at the making of original movie Clouds, can be found in the film’s Extras section. This is the penultimate installment following the finale arriving the following week.

Then there’s the premiere of Pixar Popcorn, a new series of shorts from the acclaimed animation studio. Each episode features characters from Pixar’s hit movies such as The Incredibles, Cars, Finding Nemo and more. The premiere, “Fitness and Beyond,” stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Toy Story 4‘s Ducky and Bunny.

Last but not least, Friday brings WandaVision episode 3, following the first two installments premiering last week. Expect more peculiar sitcom-esque goings-on as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live out their strangely idyllic married life while being watched and manipulated by forces unknown. Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris co-star.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Disney Plus lately and what are you planning to catch this coming week? Sound off below.