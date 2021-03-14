Disney Plus Is Adding 4 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

There’s some good news and some bad news for Disney Plus subscribers this week. Next Friday’s haul of new content is easily the smallest of this month, with just four fresh titles being added to the streaming service’s library. On the other hand, those titles include the premiere of one of the platform’s biggest TV shows of the year. Before we take a closer look at what’s coming, here’s the list of new arrivals on Disney Plus this Friday, March 19th:

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (S3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (S1)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

First up, the third season of Big Hero 6: The Series debuts on the site. Remember, this animated show is just the first TV spinoff of the hit Disney superhero movie. A bigger-budgeted Baymax series is in the works for streaming, with reports says BH6 characters could soon debut in the MCU. Moving on, new National Geographic series Mexico Untamed, exploring the nation’s wildlife, likewise drops on Friday.

There’s also the latest episode of Disney Channel series Secrets of Sulphur Springs. It follows two kids from a fictional Louisiana town who discover a magical portal that takes them back in time to the 1960s, leading them to discover the truth of a young girl’s disappearance – a girl whose ghost is haunting them in the present. Typically, Disney Channel shows only go up on D+ after they’ve completed their run, but the streamer’s trying a different strategy with this one.

Last but definitely not least, the premiere of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the highlight of this week’s Disney Plus debuts. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they pick up where the retired Steve Rogers left off, while Sam prepares himself to take over the mantle of Captain America. The series, which also features Daniel Bruhl, Wyatt Russell and Emily VanCamp, will run for six episodes. Will it be as big as hit as WandaVision? We’ll have to see, but the chances are high.