Disney Plus Is Adding Another Marvel Movie This Week

Wolverine is one of the most beloved superheroes on the planet and was particularly hot during the 2000s. Hugh Jackman’s charismatic and sexy performance in Fox’s X-Men trilogy propelled him into the spotlight, so when it came time to make solo movies focusing on individual heroes, he was the obvious first choice.

The consensus was that a solo Wolverine pic would be an automatic hit. After all, with all the building blocks in place, how could they screw this up? Pretty epically, as it turns out, as X-Men Origins: Wolverine is absolute trash. Even more frustrating is that it starts so well.

We see Logan’s Canadian childhood and relationship with Liev Schreiber’s Sabretooth, which develops into an awesome montage of the pair fighting together in history’s biggest wars. But once that’s done, the quality takes a steep nosedive. The script is awful, the special effects are laughable (CGI claws!) and then there’s the misguided and weird take on Deadpool that almost derailed Ryan Reynolds’ solo plans.

If you haven’t seen it, you’re not missing anything, but if you’re a cinematic masochist or simply have to watch every Marvel movie out there, the Mouse House will have you covered. On June 4th, Origins will make its debut on Disney Plus, joining franchise stablemates X-Men, X2, The Last Stand, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

While some may be curious to revisit it, X-Men Origins: Wolverine remains a fine example of what not to do when it comes to the titular character and a reminder that no matter how popular the hero or how well they nail the casting, you can still end up with a terrible movie.