Disney+ Adds New Infinity Saga Collection To The Service

As things move into the next phase, Disney+ has released a collection to celebrate the first three phases of Marvel’s MCU, aptly called “The Infinity Saga”.

Available on the streaming service right now, this collection curates all of the Marvel films that Disney has the rights to that exist in the first three phases of the MCU. These lone films that don’t appear are the Spider-Man movies as Sony retains their streaming rights and The Incredible Hulk.

These available films are some of the most iconic Superhero movies on the big screen and tell the story of the Infinity Saga with Thanos’s quest to gather the Infinity Stones and bring balance to life in the universe.

This story begins with the first MCU movie, Iron Man, and concludes with Infinity War. Neither Black Widow nor Shang-Chi will be a part of this collection as they take place after the events of the Infinity Saga.

For Shang-Chi, the film will likely get its own collection when it joins the streaming service later this year on Oct. 18, including the newly released film and the recently added one-shot All Hail the King.

Disney+ has done an exceptional job of both adding to the MCU with its exclusive shows, but also marketing films launching within the franchise, even outside of the service itself.

With a curated collection available on the front page of the service there has been no better time to experience the Infinity Saga from start to finish than right now on Disney+.