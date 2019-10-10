Disney Reportedly Looking To Buy Back Spider-Man Rights For $5 Billion

Just when you thought that the constant will they/won’t they between Disney and Sony over the rights to Spider-Man was over, a new report surfaces that raises even more questions. After controversially pulling the web-slinger out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and deciding to forge ahead on Spidey movies of their own without Kevin Feige’s involvement, in the wake of intense fan outrage Sony eventually relented and extended their lucrative working agreement with Marvel.

With Tom Holland officially set to stay part of the MCU for the foreseeable future at least, it seemed that all was finally well in the world of Spider-Man. However, when you’re talking about one of the most iconic characters in all of popular culture with billions of dollars at stake, it will surely only be a matter of time before the all-conquering Mouse House makes a move to acquire Sony’s crown jewel all for themselves.

It was previously rumored that Disney would have to fork out up to $10 billion to secure the exclusive rights to Spider-Man’s big-screen adventures, but a new report has indicated that it may actually end up costing the studio a lot less than that.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to scoopster Mikey Sutton, here’s the latest:

“Disney wants to buy Spider-Man. While rumors had circulated before the Sony-Disney dispute of such a purchase, it was mere speculation, especially the erroneous high number that was quoted. Disney is looking to offer in the range of $4bn to $5bn for Spider-Man. But now the questions will be asked. He’s Marvel’s most well-known hero, and with Iron Man and Captain America gone, they need an anchor in the MCU.”



While this news should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, it obviously makes total sense. Spider-Man is the most recognizable of Marvel Studios’ core roster of superheroes, and with Homecoming and Far From Home generating almost $2 billion between them, he’s still one of the most popular and bankable, too. Disney will be desperate to secure the exclusive rights to the character in the long-term, but you can guarantee that Sony won’t be letting their most high-profile asset leave on the cheap, especially when they’re trying to build a cinematic universe of their own.