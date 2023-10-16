Disney couple costume ideas to add some magic to your Halloween

With the pumpkins a-glowing and everyone ready to don their costumes; it’s the most spooktastic time of the year! That’s right, Halloween is right around the corner, but we all know that it’s more of a spooky season that we exist in, and when lovers of all things frightful and those more on the delightful side think ahead to costumes for the memorable holiday, Disney looks are a must!

With the Walt Disney Company celebrating 100 years this year, there will be no shortage of costumes that honor the best and most beloved in the Disney and Pixar realm, and luckily for you, there’s still enough time to put together a look that will be as captivating as it is magical. Think Beauty and the Beast, Up, or Monsters Inc. — no matter what your favorite Disney film is, there’s a character that you can channel on Halloween this year.

Of course, some of the most fun costumes to have are couples costumes, and that’s in both a romantic and friendship way of speaking. Dressing up with those you love is one of the most exciting ways to conjure up some magic on the day when the spooky and the not-so-haunted come together in a glorious show of all things scary and otherworldly beautiful. From the best couples in the Disney realm to the characters who show children and adults alike what the true meaning of friendship is, here’s to another holiday made brighter by Disney magic.

Can’t decide which Disney character to channel this Halloween? We’ve compiled a list of couple costumes for Disney fans and added a few that you can don with your besties instead because platonic love is just as important as romantic love.

Carl and Ellie

It goes without saying that Carl and Ellie were the couple we all hope to be a part of, falling in love when they were young and making plans for a grand adventure together. Ellie got sick, and their plans together changed, but she left Carl the most incredible gift when he looked upon a scrapbook she’d made of their life together, realizing they’d been on a grand experiment the entire time.

You could play a younger or older pair with your costumes, and either way, it would be a hit! Also, be prepared to hand out tissues to people you encounter; some of us get really emotional about Up. It’s me, hi… I’m the emotional one; it’s me.

Mike Wazowski and Celia Mae

Mike and Celia aren’t exactly Disney royalty, but their the kind of couple as iconic as the costumes would be! They’re fun, hilarious, not too “perfect” to be annoyed with one another from time to time, and one of the most relatable Disney/Pixar couples of all, which is ironic as they’re monsters!

Dressing up as Mike and Celia would be a sure way to be the talk of the party, bonus points if you bring something that occasionally covers Mike’s face!

Jack and Sally

Would it even be Halloween if we didn’t mention this film? Dressing up as Jack and Sally is as romantic a notion as it is spooky, and we can’t think of a better couple to take on if you’re celebrating spooky season. Their story is rooted in all things horror meets Christmas, and during this time of the year, those holidays are all we’re thinking about anyway!

If you have a dog, you could dress them up as Zero; it would be the cutest.

Tiana and Naveen

These costumes would be rather iconic to don on Halloween night as either their royal versions or Tiana and Naveen as frogs. Tiana is one of the most beautiful and down-to-Earth Disney princesses we’ve adored, and Naveen is a gentleman, even as a frog. The Princess and the Frog doesn’t get near enough credit, so why not celebrate it during the most fun season of all?

How perfect would it be to dress up as them as royals and keep little fake frogs on your shoulders?

Kida and Milo

It’s time to set sail to Atlantis for this one; we know in many places, Halloween is quite chilly, but there are always versions of Kida’s attire that you could pull off even if you’re celebrating somewhere where winter coats are necessary. Milo and Kida have a friendship-turned-romance, and it’s truly something special. They’re not a couple you think of immediately when you think of Disney pairs, either, so you’d certainly be a trendsetter this year.

Troy and Gabriella

Stepping away from the animated and into the realm of iconic Disney Channel movies, what better way to channel your inner teen romance than dressing as Troy and Gabriella from High School Musical? Their love story might not have panned out how they hoped in their youth, but they’re still a pretty important piece of Disney history for fans.

Plus, you could return to some pretty neat (and somewhat questionable) style choices as you enjoy the Halloween celebration!

Giselle and Robert

Did we initially just add this to our list to get to share a video of McDreamy… er… Patrick Dempsey? We can neither confirm nor deny that, but how out-of-the-box and still very Disney would it be to show up as one of the cutest couples in the Disney realm? Giselle is magical and a little out of the ordinary, and she shows up in Robert’s life at just the right time.

They have some great style choices that you could choose from, too, something fancy or something a little dressed down; either way, you’d have a ball – quite literally!

Rapunzel and Flynn

Rapunzel and Flynn, need we say more? They’re quite the pair, and while their love story starts off kind of rocky, they eventually get it right. Flynn makes Rapunzel believe in herself while she gives him a taste of what a life with a little more joy and magic could look like; plus, how cute would their costumes be?

Alisha and Kiko Hawthorne

While their time on screen together was short, Alisha and Kiko had quite a love story; they found one another in an out-of-this-world way, and they formed a family, giving Kiko a lifetime of memories to look back on fondly. As characters who worked in space, dressing up as this pair would be pretty iconic. The jacket, the official look of it all, and the color scheme – talk about stunning!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Minnie and Mickey, you can’t go wrong dressing up as one of the most fundamental pairings in Disney history! Their story needs no introduction or summary; they’re just the pair you love to love!

Not in a couple? Don’t fret; we’ve also got a few ideas for you and your besties this Halloween because, let’s face it, sometimes the most profound relationships you’ll ever have are with your friends and family.

Elsa and Anna

Anna and Elsa grew up together, and while their lives stopped “crossing paths” for a while, they never truly gave up on one another and never will!

Remy and Alfredo Linguini

Remy and Alfredo! How cute would it be to dress up as this pair? They’re besties; they believe in one another, and while their friendship got off to a rocky start, they truly bring out the best in one another.

The Sanderson Sisters

Would it even be Halloween if we didn’t include the Sanderson Sisters?

Joy and Sadness

Joy and Sadness are among our favorite friendships in Disney/Pixar history, and these costumes would be adorable.

Mickey and Pluto

Just like Mickey and Minnie, Mickey and Pluto are quite the pair!

Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch are best friends-turned-family, and you can consider yourself lucky if you’ve found a friend like that!