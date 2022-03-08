Disney Plus honors International Women’s Day with a powerful message

Disney Plus is celebrating International Women’s Day with a video clip highlighting some of the brand’s most vital and beloved female characters. From Black Panther’s Shuri and Okoye to Encanto’s Mirabel Madrigal — our favorite characters shine in this salute to power, grace, and the resilient spirit of women.

“It’s astonishing what women can do,” notes a voiceover in the clip, and the entire message is a clear tribute to the glory of women in all forms.

Effortless. Relentless. Fearless. Let’s celebrate the women who bring our favorite stories to life on #DisneyPlus. ✨ #HonorHerStory pic.twitter.com/RsNUskThQz — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 8, 2022

Disney is no stranger to strong women — but that isn’t always measured in brute strength. The characters we know and love can indeed be measured by their physical power, but also in the resolve and dedication that showcase a quieter and lasting vigor.

The created and the real-life heroes showcased under the Disney Plus umbrella have made lasting impacts on viewers by acknowledging that the strongest thing we can do is never to give up; to always listen to the voice inside of our hearts. Disney honors stories that are full of hope and often fairytale-esque — but that also highlight the remarkable truth of women who came before us to inspire and create significant change.

As described on the homepage dedicated to International Women’s Day, the message behind the celebration is as follows:

“International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.”

We honor women today by celebrating the formidable accomplishments of those we most admire and those who paved the way for all of us.