Disney Plus Is Adding 12 Movies And TV Series This Week

Disney Plus is adding a dozen new titles this coming week. While there’s only the one movie on its way, there’s a ton of unmissable TV content for subscribers to tuck into over the next few days. Including the finale of one major series and the premiere of another. Check out the full list of everything that’s due on D+ the week beginning August 9th below and then scroll down for more info:

August 11

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1): Ep. “Front Of The Pack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1): Ep. “Canine Quarantine”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive” *Disney+ Original

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

Monsters at Work: Episode 107 “Adorable Returns” *Disney+ Original

Turner & Hooch: Episode 104 “In The Line Of Fur” *Disney+ Original

What If…?: Episode 101 – Premiere *Disney+ Original

August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1): Ep. “Sharks Gone Rogue”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 116 *Disney+ Original

Wednesday the 10th delivers the latest episodes of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, Pixar’s Monsters at Work and Josh Peck vehicle Turner & Hooch. Not to mention some great National Geographic content – like the debut of new series Breaking Bobby Bones, which sees the radio personality traveling across the US to perform daring stunts.

But the biggest debut of the day is obviously What If…?, the latest show from Marvel Studios. The very first animated MCU project, this anthology series explores a different alternate reality each week. The first episode stars Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, a variant of Peggy who’s taken the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Jeffrey Wright narrates all 10 episodes of this first season as the all-seeing Uatu the Watcher.

Meanwhile, Friday offers up Emma Roberts tween fantasy Aquamarine, a new episode of docuseries Shark Files and, most importantly of all, the season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. But fans don’t need to worry, though, as Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and the rest of Clone Force 99 (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) are confirmed to return for another season, which will arrive sometime in 2022.

