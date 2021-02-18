Why Disney Didn’t Punish Letitia Wright For Her Controversial Tweets

Disney and Lucasfilm firing Gina Carano from The Mandalorian may have given a lot of people exactly what they wanted, but it’s also opened up a can of social media worms that nobody seems able to stuff the lid back onto. One half of Twitter rejoiced that the actress had finally been given the boot, while the other immediately mobilized with a series of campaigns.

So far, we’ve seen petitions launched to have the former MMA fighter reinstated to the series, both studios accused of double standards and hashtags demanding Pedro Pascal also be dropped from the hit streaming exclusive. Obviously, though, none of this is going to happen and the higher ups in Hollywood never listen to any sort of fan movement, unless they’ve got a costly new streaming service to shill in the case of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The relentless wave of cancel culture attacks usually tend to blow over in no time at all, in fact, with the controversy stemming from Black Panther star Letitia Wright‘s misinformed tweets from the end of last year having already been largely forgotten about after she wound up deleting her account entirely, and she’s largely maintained complete radio silence ever since.

A new report digging deeper into the Gina Carano affair says that Disney simply allowed Letitia Wright‘s online firestorm to run its course and blow over, never to be mentioned again. The difference is probably down to the former Cara Dune continually needling people with her posts, but there were no grounds to fire her until she crossed a line in the eyes of the Mouse House brass. Having your own political and/or religious beliefs won’t get you fired, but there’s always going to be a breaking point.