The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Fires Back At Haters, Says She’s Not Going Anywhere

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has addressed calls to have her fired from the hit Star Wars show. The former MMA fighter was one of the breakout players of the Disney Plus series’ first season, in the role of Cara Dune, but public opinion turned against her across 2020 as Carano came under fire due to her controversial Twitter activity. As you may’ve seen, the actress has shared her divisive opinions on a range of topics, which has led to some fans demanding that Disney remove her from the franchise at once.

Carano is remaining adamant, though, that she’s not going anywhere. While speaking on the Drunk 3PO YouTube channel, the actress said that she’ll “stick around” and appeared unapologetic about the way her social media presence rubs some people up the wrong way.

“I’m going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

Last summer, Carano first drew ire from fans due to making a pronouns joke that many found transphobic. Since then, she’s shared anti-mask/vaccine sentiments and supported President Trump’s claims of electoral fraud. #FireGinaCarano has been a regular trending topic on Twitter for a while, then, but it seems Disney is willing to let this blow over and keep the star on board The Mandalorian, and possibly its many spinoffs, for the foreseeable future.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that Carano has generated yet more controversy in the week since this interview went live. Though she didn’t post about it herself, there’s evidence to show that she liked tweets in favor of the riots on Capitol Hill. That nation-shaking situation was condemned by Disney in an official statement, so it’s possible this incident could have more serious consequences for Carano.

In any case, The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to begin shooting soon, once work has completed on The Book of Boba Fett, though it may not arrive on Disney Plus until early 2022.