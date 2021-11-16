Disturbia And xXx Director’s Son Getting In The Family Business With New Sci-Fi

For the last two decades, D.J. Caruso has made a decent name for himself as a solid pair of hands behind the camera that can deliver efficient, workmanlike and largely successful studio movies on a decent budget, regardless of which genre they fall under.

Whether it’s serial killer mystery Taking Lives, paranoid thrillers Disturbia and Eagle Eye or nonsensical-yet-entertaining action blockbuster xXx: Return of Xander Cage, his track record is solid. As per Deadline, his son is now getting in the family business, with Brandon Caruso set to turn his sci-fi short film Atom into a full-length feature.

The impressive short follows a robot living out a lonely and monotonous existence maintaining a spaceship designed for terraforming, before a young couple in distress leads the title character to believe that he may never be alone again. While we’re not going to sit here and say that nepotism doesn’t run rampant in Hollywood, because it definitely does, Atom is nonetheless an accomplished piece of work.

Brandon’s old man executive produced Atom, which was edited by xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘s Jim Page, so a few favors look to have been called in to help the youngster get his own filmmaking career off the ground.