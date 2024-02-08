Do we know who is starring in Disney’s ‘Moana 2?’

Not to be confused with the live-action version of the first film coming out in 2025. Yeah, we know...

Moana, one of Disney’s most beloved princesses of the 2010s is going on a new adventure. The surprise Moana sequel, simply titled Moana 2 for now, is heading to theaters in November.

Despite reports that a sequel was in development back in 2019, Disney had barely ever mentioned the topic again, instead blindsiding everyone with another unnecessary live-action adaptation of the original film, which is not even a decade old yet. The announcement of Moana 2 and its prompt release date was unexpected, then, but not unwelcome.

Who is joining the cast of Moana 2?

Casting news and predictions for Moana 2 will be piling up on top of the already plentiful rumors going around about who might take on the Polynesian princess in the live-action version. It won’t be Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the character in 2016’s Moana, but could it be Zendaya? And does the fact that Cravalho is not coming back for that project affect her involvement in the animated sequel?

We don’t have the answers to any of these questions just yet. Our best bet is that both Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will reprise their voice-acting roles in Moana 2 as the official tagline for the upcoming movie teases a new journey for Moana and Maui, confirming the duo’s expected return. Alan Tudyk could return as the fan-favorite chicken Heihei, as well. The cast from the first film will be joined by a set of fresh actors playing what Disney has described as “a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.”

Moana 2 will see the titular heroine receive “an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors,” which will send her on a “journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

It comes out exclusively in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024