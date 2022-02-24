‘Doctor Strange 2’ producer confirms a minor spoiler

There are countless rumors swirling around online about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ plot, which has only increased exponentially since the official trailer of the film was released. One such speculation is about Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer, who is seen in a wedding dress in the trailer, while Steven Strange looks on from the crowd.

From the looks of it, Christine appears to be marrying someone else, even though she was in love with Strange the last time we saw her. Does it mean that Strange’s ill-fated love story has come to an end? Unfortunately, yes. Richie Palmer, the producer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has confirmed in a chat with D23 that while the pair were very much in love, Strange making his saving-the-world plans his priority has pushed Christine away from him for good.

“They are not back together, unfortunately… as we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum, meaning he can’t entertain his selfish desires. He would’ve loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard thing. He said, ‘No. I’m going to be a Super Hero and defend our reality. I have to move on. Our movie shows him dealing with the decisions he’s made. He might regret how things ended with Christine; he still carries a torch for her.”

While Palmer surprisingly officially confirmed this minor spoiler, there are many major rumors when it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For starters, the upcoming film is expected to be the platform for many live-action debuts of comic book characters like the superhero Namor, the son of an Atlantean. There are also talks about an Iron Man variant, played by Tom Cruise, appearing in the film. Rumors are also hinting at the presence of Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic, who many are predicting will be portrayed by John Krasinski.

In terms of familiar faces appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, rumors suggest an appearance of a Spider-Man variant in the film, though the jury is still out on whether it will be Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire. The trailer of the film also gave rise to speculations that Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau a.k.a. Spectrum is also a part of the cast. And this is barely scratching the surface of the potential appearances, which also includes Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter!

It’s highly unlikely that anyone associated with the film will be confirming any of the above-mentioned rumors. This leaves fans needing to wait for the super delayed release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it finally debuts across theaters on May 6, 2022.