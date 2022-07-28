‘Doctor Strange 2’ star weighs in on America Chavez possibly being a mutant

It’s become a running joke among the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom at this stage to point out Kevin Feige’s unyielding hatred of the Inhumans, which was compounded when the Ms. Marvel finale made a drastic overhaul to how Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan got her unusual abilities.

Perhaps it still stings for the head honcho that the planned feature-length adaptation remains the only Marvel Studios project to be announced and given a release date that never got made, while the eight-episode TV series ranks as the single worst-reviewed title to emerge during his 15-year stint as the company’s president of production, and latterly chief creative officer.

Either way, fresh from bringing back Anson Mount’s Black Bolt and immediately turning his brain into mush, Ms. Marvel has now been retconned as a mutant. That creates some interesting potential storytelling avenues, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez addressing the possibility of America Chavez following suit in an interview with ComicBookMovie.

“Yeah, I mean I’m honestly open to anything. As long as we get to see…I think there’s so much more to her and her story that we haven’t really seen yet. I think there are lots of layers to America, and I think there are some fun things to explore. Hopefully, we get to explore the things, and yeah, I think that’s all I’m gonna say.”

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' image with America Chavez 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It might sound like a huge deviation from the established lore, but based on what we saw in Ms. Marvel, it’s not exactly one that can be ruled out with any great degree of certainty at this stage either.



