‘Doctor Strange 2’ will be ‘a truly Sam Raimi’ movie

We’re just a few months away from the release of the highly anticipated MCU entry Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios producer Richie Palmer just assured fans that director Sam Raimi’s signature style will be front and center. Raimi is best known for his work on the campy comedy-horror Evil Dead franchise and the original Toby Maguire Spider-Man trilogy.

Initially, Strange 2 was helmed by Scott Derrickson, who dropped out of the sequel due to creative differences with Marvel. Some fans have had some concerns that Raimi’s style would also conflict with Marvel’s, but Palmer assured that’s not the case at all. He said, “When it comes to a movie like this, where we’re incorporating a bunch of different genres, he’s the perfect man for the job, and that’s not even getting to how well he works with a camera or that he’s the master of suspense in his own right. We’re really leaning into those ‘Sam Raimi’ qualities and making this a truly Sam Raimi movie.”

It seems increasingly evident that Strange 2 will delve into horror — a genre Marvel has yet to partake in. The recent trailer indicated this sequel will be a visual feast and will be sure to have a bold and ambitious storyline.

In the Spring 2022 D23 Magazine, Palmer continued to praise Raimi:

To have Sam Raimi working on this movie is an insane dream come true for all of us… He’s one of the godfathers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For him to pick up the Doctor Strange story after a Spider-Man movie that has Multiversal ties was really exciting for us. There is no one with better instincts. Whether it’s sci-fi, horror, comedy, or romance, Sam is the master.

Fans should be excited to see how this genre master will fare in the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.