Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Teams

The Avengers may be on hiatus, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more interested in team-based adventures than ever before, looking at both the upcoming and hypothetical slate of projects.

Eternals is less than six weeks away from release, the Guardians of Galaxy are getting a third solo movie, a Holiday Special and a supporting role in Thor: Love and Thunder, The Marvels will feature Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan and perhaps at least one more hero partnering up, Fantastic Four is in development, X-Men discussions are ongoing behind the scenes, and at least ten members of the Young Avengers have either been introduced or are on the way.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever long before it was confirmed – that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could end up featuring multiple superhero squads to get the ball rolling.

Ever since the sequel’s title was first announced, the Illuminati are a name to have come up regularly on the rumor mill, and that’s only been exacerbated by a leak that may or may not have revealed a major cameo. As for the rest of the teams potentially involved? Our information doesn’t stretch that far, but the Sorcerer Supreme will surely need all the help he can gets given the premise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and what it means for the MCU at large.