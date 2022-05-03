‘Doctor Strange’ Fans Are Warding off Bad Reviews by Invoking ‘Eternals'

Fans are hoping that any early bad reviews don't reflect how much fans will enjoy it.

Doctor Strange fans aren’t letting the occasional less-than-stellar review get them down. May are recalling the lukewarm reviews Marvel’s 2021 cosmic epic Eternals brought in and saying that if tepid reviews were no indication of Eternals quality then why trust them when it comes to the now premiered Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

These DOCTOR STRANGE 2 reactions are giving me ETERNALS flashbacks — Adam Klay (@AKlay19) May 3, 2022

Although Strange is off to a fairly good start on rating aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the overall Tomatometer score of the film has dipped a bit since initial reviews were released and currently stands at 80% — a score it should be noted is nothing to sneer at. However, many fans are doing the online equivalent of one of Doctor Strange’s mystical warding spells and recalling that Eternals performed similarly. The idea being that if one was a fan of Eternals, one shouldn’t be all that worried about the Doctor Strange sequel.

doctor strange is the new eternals pic.twitter.com/WWMs9sOtml — ؘHOLD MY HAND (@dafoedilf) May 3, 2022

The recent DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS reviews and ETERNALS reviews were enough to not trust them at all — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) May 3, 2022

That said, some aren’t exactly thrilled to compare the much anticipated Doctor Strange with the performance of Eternals especially as In the Multiverse of Madness continues storylines established in the extremely popular Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as the Disney Plus series What If …?

I’ve seeing some reactions… dude we gonna have another Eternals aren’t we? #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/pqnFsQzqJp — G’Colby Porter (@gcolbyp) May 3, 2022

Some users are even doing the maths on the site and predicting a steeper dip in the next few days as audience reactions and other critics’ reviews start to come in.

Okay after #Eternals I thought the RT score would be quite strict this time but it's currently at 84% with an average rating of 6.9/10 same as #BlackWidow.

I'll see for myself on Thursday and decide. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness https://t.co/IGLB3bEy3Q — DUSHKA (@Kamal_Tweetz) May 3, 2022

The MCU being what it is and the fans being how they are, any score on any site is unlikely to prevent diehards from hitting the theaters this weekend and beyond. The last word from the fans is far from in.