‘Doctor Strange’ Fans Are Warding off Bad Reviews by Invoking ‘Eternals'

Doctor Strange fans aren’t letting the occasional less-than-stellar review get them down. May are recalling the lukewarm reviews Marvel’s 2021 cosmic epic Eternals brought in and saying that if tepid reviews were no indication of Eternals quality then why trust them when it comes to the now premiered Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?
Although Strange is off to a fairly good start on rating aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the overall Tomatometer score of the film has dipped a bit since initial reviews were released and currently stands at 80% — a score it should be noted is nothing to sneer at. However, many fans are doing the online equivalent of one of Doctor Strange’s mystical warding spells and recalling that Eternals performed similarly. The idea being that if one was a fan of Eternals, one shouldn’t be all that worried about the Doctor Strange sequel.
That said, some aren’t exactly thrilled to compare the much anticipated Doctor Strange with the performance of Eternals especially as In the Multiverse of Madness continues storylines established in the extremely popular Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as the Disney Plus series What If …?
Some users are even doing the maths on the site and predicting a steeper dip in the next few days as audience reactions and other critics’ reviews start to come in.
The MCU being what it is and the fans being how they are, any score on any site is unlikely to prevent diehards from hitting the theaters this weekend and beyond. The last word from the fans is far from in.